Notice about Privacy

When using CloudMe you can be sure that all your data is safely stored in Sweden and therefore protected by the strong Swedish Data Protection Act under the EU Data Protection Directive. This ensures the privacy of your data.

CloudMe AB is a Swedish registered business with all customer data stored in physical servers we bought and own within Sweden. We are not using any third party cloud services for your data.

If you are an EU business, we are happy to sign a Personal Data Assistant Agreement with you in order for your business to comply with the EU Data Protection Directive, please email legal@cloudme.com.