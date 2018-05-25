Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site you are agreeing to our cookies policy.
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site you are agreeing to our cookies policy.
Companies within EU and their CEO or designated data controller is liable for any data breach regardless of who caused it. Using exemptions like Privacy Shield to allow US data transfers, does not remove the liability for any breach. Why take the risk? CloudMe is a safe GDPR compliant EU service that doesn’t put you at unnecessary risk.