Secure and take control over all business files.

Everything you need will always be with you.

CloudMe is a secure European service that makes your life a little bit easier. With CloudMe you don’t have to think twice about where your files are, they’re always with you.

Collaborate and share privately.

CloudMe allows you to share exactly what you want with friends and business acquaintances. Work together in desktop folders or publish folders as web pages.

Centralized control over company data.

CloudMe provides a Cloud File Server with a shared space for employees, suppliers, partners, and customers – all managed by the company. It is like a file server in the cloud, were data is stored in the company account, not in each employee account.

Comply with EU General Data Protection Regulation.

Companies within EU and their CEO or designated data controller is liable for any data breach regardless of who caused it. Using exemptions like Privacy Shield to allow US data transfers, does not remove the liability for any breach. Why take the risk? CloudMe is a safe GDPR compliant EU service that doesn’t put you at unnecessary risk.

Sync selectively the folders you need.

Choose which folders are synced to each computer. With CloudMe there is no need to get all your personal stuff on your work computer.

Backup and keep your data safe.

Schedule a backup of important folders and make sure you always have an offsite copy of your data for disaster recovery in case the unthinkable happens.

Get started and improve your business today.

BaaS title.

Take control of your camera roll.

Backup your camera roll, free precious space, and share selected folders with friends and family. Use a computer to conveniently organize your phone’s photos into folders.

Stream music while on the go.

With CloudMe you will always have your music library with you. Build and share your music collection within your family. Play music in your car, on your phone, computer and TV.

Keep your network updated.

Your social network can follow your shared folders and get push notifications about any changes you make. How do you want to broadcast yourself?

Start using it for free today.

Starter Plan
25 GB
€ 4 / month
/ month
Backup your camera roll, share files, publish photo albums and sync folders on your computer. Perfect for trying out the service.
Try Plan
Small Plan Starter Plan
100 GB
€ 8 / month
/ month
Sync multiple folders with CloudMe. You’ll have enough space to backup your important folders or have some of your photos, music and videos with you anywhere.
Try Plan
Standard Plan Small Plan
200 GB
€ 14 / month
/ month
Have all your documents, photos, music and video backed up and with you always. Collaborate in projects with friends and co-workers. Invite people to send you files.
Try Plan
Large Plan Standard Plan
500 GB
€ 30 / month
/ month
Perfect for a team or family that need a shared storage space in the cloud. Share storage with friends and family, and keep a cloud copy of your media library.
Try Plan
Team Plan
1 TB
/ month
/ month
A secure shared workspace for your team or project. Store company data in one place.
Try Plan
Business Plan
2 TB
/ month
/ month
Small office collaboration, backup and sharing. Access file server through any device.
Try Plan
Enterprise Plan
5 TB
/ month
/ month
A large cloud-based file server for enterprises with user management and scalability.
Try Plan
Try CloudMe for free before selecting your premium plan. Our free account is limited to 3 GB of storage and a maximum file size of 150 MB.
Sign in
WebShare+
Collaborate
Let your friends access and follow your files through a http link.
Share your files, but also allow your friends to upload to your WebShare. A file inbox provided through a http link.
Collaborate and share a WebShare with friends and work together in a common folder through a http link.
Options
Privacy
Password
Description
Before publishing, make sure you own the copyrights and other rights to all materials you publish or that you obtained all necessary permissions.
